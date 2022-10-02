Fűzd be a kosárlabda forradalmát kiváltó energiát! A mai napig az AJ XXXVI az egyik legkönnyebb Air Jordan meccscipő, amely minimalista, de tartós felsőrésszel rendelkezik, rátéttel megerősítve. Zoom Air párnázással is el van látva, amely még dinamikusabbá teszi a cipőt. Lépj a pályára annak tudatában, hogy bármit is csinálsz, gyerekjáték lesz!
mykolal235740365 - 2022. okt. 02.
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 2022. szept. 27.
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 2022. aug. 04.
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer