Nőj fel az alkalomhoz a szárnyaló stílussal. Ez a cipő platformtalppal és alacsony szárral dolgozza át az ikonikus modell eredeti varázsát. Az Air párnázás megemel, a kontrasztos színű sima bőr pedig vizuálisan érdekessé teszi a cipőt.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
5 Csillagok
ayannai - 2022. júl. 30.
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 2022. máj. 25.
I look cool now
14906026998 - 2022. márc. 14.
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!