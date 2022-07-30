Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Női cipő

      139,99 EUR

      Nőj fel az alkalomhoz a szárnyaló stílussal. Ez a cipő platformtalppal és alacsony szárral dolgozza át az ikonikus modell eredeti varázsát. Az Air párnázás megemel, a kontrasztos színű sima bőr pedig vizuálisan érdekessé teszi a cipőt.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Sail/Gym Red
      • Stílus: DQ1823-006

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (4)

      5 Csillagok

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 2022. júl. 30.

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 2022. máj. 25.

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 2022. márc. 14.

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!