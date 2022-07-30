Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

      Női cipő

      139,99 EUR

      Dark Grey/Sail/Varsity Red
      Fehér/Sail/Midnight Navy
      Cement Grey/Fehér/Varsity Maize
      Fehér/Sail/Dark Beetroot

      Nőj fel az alkalomhoz a szárnyaló stílussal. Ez a cipő platformtalppal és alacsony szárral dolgozza át az ikonikus modell eredeti varázsát. Az Air párnázás megemel, a kontrasztos színű sima bőr pedig vizuálisan érdekessé teszi a cipőt.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Sail/Dark Beetroot
      • Stílus: DH7004-161

      Értékelések (2)

      5 Csillagok

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 2022. júl. 30.

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • JuliaS452462781 - 2022. márc. 02.

        Idealne!