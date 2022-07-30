Nőj fel az alkalomhoz a szárnyaló stílussal. Ez a cipő platformtalppal és alacsony szárral dolgozza át az ikonikus modell eredeti varázsát. Az Air párnázás megemel, a kontrasztos színű sima bőr pedig vizuálisan érdekessé teszi a cipőt.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
5 Csillagok
ayannai - 2022. júl. 30.
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
JuliaS452462781 - 2022. márc. 02.
Idealne!