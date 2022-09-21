Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Férficipő

      139,99 EUR

      Ha valami ilyen jól néz ki és ilyen kényelmes, még Swoosh logóra sincs szüksége. A Crater gumis külsőtalpnak és a szőtt, kockás textilkidolgozásnak, valamint a lábadat körülölelő rugalmas anyagnak és a Nike Air párnázásnak köszönhetően büszkén viselheted a Huarache-t a lábadon.

      • Megjelenített szín: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Fekete/Iron Grey
      • Stílus: DM0863-002

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (4)

      4.8 Csillagok

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 2022. szept. 21.

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 2022. szept. 08.

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 2022. szept. 08.

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least