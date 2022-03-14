Az Air Force 1 Mid '07 minden, amit a legjobban ismersz: mutatós rátétek, friss díszítőelemek és pont elegendő mennyiségű részlet, hogy ragyogjon a cipőd meccs közben.A klasszikus tépőzáras pánttal ellátott, párnázott, középmagas szár fokozza a hagyományos kosárlabdacipős kényelmet.A sarokban elhelyezett Nike Air párnázás teljesítménynövelő kényelmet nyújt.
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 2022. márc. 14.
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
J I. - 2022. jan. 10.
Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.
R A. - 2022. jan. 07.
Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.