Hívd fel magadra mindenki figyelmét egy eredeti kosaras modell frissített változatával. A pályán tapasztalt kényelmet és az utcai hangulatot keresztező cipő élénk színeinek kaleidoszkópja és játékos grafikái (beleértve a mosolygó Swoosh dizájnt is) szórakoztatóan feldobják a 80-as évek klasszikusát, és segítenek, hogy kreatív módon fejezd ki magad, bárhová is mész.
3.7 Csillagok
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 2022. szept. 18.
Eliza Jane MetherallR - 2022. júl. 24.
Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.
JuandiZ811752821 - 2022. júl. 03.
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.