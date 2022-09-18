Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

      99,99 EUR

      Hívd fel magadra mindenki figyelmét egy eredeti kosaras modell frissített változatával. A pályán tapasztalt kényelmet és az utcai hangulatot keresztező cipő élénk színeinek kaleidoszkópja és játékos grafikái (beleértve a mosolygó Swoosh dizájnt is) szórakoztatóan feldobják a 80-as évek klasszikusát, és segítenek, hogy kreatív módon fejezd ki magad, bárhová is mész.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fehér/Total Orange/Fehér
      • Stílus: DV1366-111

      • Gooood

        e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 2022. szept. 18.

        Goood

      • Worn once - already broken - not usual Nike quality

        Eliza Jane MetherallR - 2022. júl. 24.

        Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.

      • Parfaite !

        JuandiZ811752821 - 2022. júl. 03.

        Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.