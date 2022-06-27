A strapabírónak tervezett Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 masszív, katonai jelleget ad az AF1 stílusnak. Rendkívül strapabíró, koptatott bőrből készült felsőrészét úgy tervezték meg, hogy szárazon tartson. A külső talpon lévő nagy, téli viszonyokra kész bütykök extra magasság nélkül biztosítják a tapadást. A pánt az elegáns fémhoroggal a hagyományos katonai egyenruhát szimbolizálja.
4.8 Csillagok
Anna Bluv - 2022. jún. 27.
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 2022. jún. 10.
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 2022. máj. 03.
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!