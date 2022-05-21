Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Női cipő

      119,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt

      Nincs szabálytalanság, csak játék. A súlyát tekintve legalább 20%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült cipő eredetije írta meg a sportcipők történelmét, most pedig műbőrrel újul meg.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete/Metallic Silver/Fehér
      • Stílus: DC9486-101

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (48)

      4.7 Csillagok

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 2022. máj. 21.

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 2022. máj. 20.

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 2022. máj. 19.

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike