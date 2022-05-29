Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Férficipő

      119,99 EUR

      A ragyogás tovább él a Nike Air Force 1 '07 cipőben. Ez az eredeti kosárlabdacipő megújítja az ismerős stílust: tökéletesen varrott rátétek, letisztult felületek és pont elegendő csillogás, hogy bátran tündökölhess.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Summit White/Magma Orange/Fekete
      • Stílus: DV6483-100

      Értékelések (5)

      5 Csillagok

      • KasjanS - 2022. máj. 29.

        I must admit and thus agree with my predecessors that this pair of shoes does indeed smell nice.

      • RobertK - 2022. máj. 19.

        My wife loves the smell

      • Parfait !

        BaptisteP - 2022. máj. 14.

        Taille un peu grand, mais a part ça parfait super confortable, impeccable.