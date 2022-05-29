A ragyogás tovább él a Nike Air Force 1 '07 cipőben. Ez az eredeti kosárlabdacipő megújítja az ismerős stílust: tökéletesen varrott rátétek, letisztult felületek és pont elegendő csillogás, hogy bátran tündökölhess.
5 Csillagok
KasjanS - 2022. máj. 29.
I must admit and thus agree with my predecessors that this pair of shoes does indeed smell nice.
RobertK - 2022. máj. 19.
My wife loves the smell
BaptisteP - 2022. máj. 14.
Taille un peu grand, mais a part ça parfait super confortable, impeccable.