Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Férficipő

      119,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Fehér/Fehér
      Tervezd meg saját Nike By You termékedet

      A ragyogás tovább él a Nike Air Force 1 ’07 cipőben. Ez az eredeti kosárlabdacipő megújítja az ismerős stílust: tökéletesen varrott rátétek, letisztult felületek és pont elegendő csillogás, hogy bátran tündökölhess.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fehér
      • Stílus: CW2288-111

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (828)

      4.8 Csillagok

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 2022. szept. 25.

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 2022. szept. 23.

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 2022. szept. 17.

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.