A ragyogás tovább él a Nike Air Force 1 ’07 cipőben. Ez az eredeti kosárlabdacipő megújítja az ismerős stílust: tökéletesen varrott rátétek, letisztult felületek és pont elegendő csillogás, hogy bátran tündökölhess.
4.8 Csillagok
LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 2022. szept. 25.
good.
ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 2022. szept. 23.
its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather
e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 2022. szept. 17.
Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.