Ez a hihetetlenül puha, kényelmes és rugalmas leggings ideális darabja a heti ruhatáradnak. A pamutdzsörzé anyagunkból készítettük, így egész nap viselheted, miközben tetőtől talpig az A-I-R-t képviseled.
4.5 Csillagok
dco1029 - 2022. máj. 25.
Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!
Padded bra - 2022. máj. 23.
These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.
Ailani - 2022. máj. 23.
My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.