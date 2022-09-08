Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike AeroSwift

      Női futórövidnadrág

      69,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt

      Az innovatív technológia könnyű anyagokkal kombinálva segít, hogy elérd az eddigi legjobb eredményed. A Nike AeroSwift rövidnadrágban minden a sebességről szól, sima tapintása és karcsú fazonja pedig segít a szabad mozgásban.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: CZ9398-010

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell S-es méretet visel, és 174 cm magas
      • Karcsúsított fazon, mely elegáns megjelenést kölcsönöz

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (55)

      4.4 Csillagok

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 2022. szept. 08.

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 2022. jún. 29.

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 2022. ápr. 17.

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.