Az innovatív technológia könnyű anyagokkal kombinálva segít, hogy elérd az eddigi legjobb eredményed. A Nike AeroSwift rövidnadrágban minden a sebességről szól, sima tapintása és karcsú fazonja pedig segít a szabad mozgásban.
EdytaK632789806 - 2022. szept. 08.
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 2022. jún. 29.
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 2022. ápr. 17.
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.