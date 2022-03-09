Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Készülj fel a vadonra a Nike ACG „Smith Summit” oldalzsebes nadrág masszív, időjárásálló kialakításával! Az oregoni Smith Rock parka utaztunk inspirációért, utazásunk pedig e nadrág megalkotására ihletett minket. A nyitott szegély és a szűkített lábszár könnyű, laza érzetet nyújt. Ez a nadrág legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított nejlonszálakból készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Stílus: CV0655-220

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell M-es méretet visel, és 186 cm magas
      • Normál fazon, mely laza és könnyű érzést nyújt
      • A szokottnál nagyobb méret. Javasoljuk, hogy ha bő fazont szeretnél, rendeld a szokásos méreted, ha viszont testhez simulóbb illeszkedésre vágysz, válassz egy mérettel kisebbet

      Hogyan készült?

      • A Nike termékek újrahasznosított nejlon anyaga különböző helyekről származik, beleértve az újrahasznosított szőnyeget és a használt halászhálókat. A nejlont megtisztítják, kiválogatják, és kémiai vagy mechanikai újrahasznosítási eljárások révén pelletekké alakítják, így új, újrahasznosított nejlon szálakat hoznak létre.
      • Az újrahasznosított nejlon anyagokat tartalmazó ruhadarabok akár 50%-kal csökkentik a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan gyártott nejlonhoz képest.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (32)

      4.3 Csillagok

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 2022. márc. 09.

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 2022. jan. 13.

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 2021. nov. 21.

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.