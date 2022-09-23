Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike ACG „Smith Summit”

      Oldalzsebes női nadrág

      89,97 EUR
      179,99 EUR
      50% kedvezmény

      Készülj fel a vadonra a Nike ACG „Smith Summit” oldalzsebes nadrág masszív, időjárásálló kialakításával! Oregon Smith Rock parkjába utaztunk inspirációért, és visszatértünk egy masszív nadrág kigondolt dizájnjával. Legalább 75%-ban fenntartható anyagok (újrahasznosított poliészter és újrahasznosított nejlon szálak) keverékéből készült. A nyitott szegély és a szűkített lábszár könnyű, laza érzetet nyújt. A rengeteg zsebben kéznél van a felszerelésed, a mellékelt karabinerre pedig ráakaszthatod a kulcsaidat.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
      • Stílus: CV0617-011

      Méret és fazon

      • Normál fazon, mely laza és könnyű érzést nyújt
      • A szokottnál nagyobb méret. Javasoljuk, hogy ha bő fazont szeretnél, rendeld a szokásos méreted, ha viszont testhez simulóbb illeszkedésre vágysz, válassz egy mérettel kisebbet.

      Hogyan készült?

      • A Nike termékek újrahasznosított nejlon anyaga különböző helyekről származik, beleértve az újrahasznosított szőnyeget és a használt halászhálókat. A nejlont megtisztítják, kiválogatják, és kémiai vagy mechanikai újrahasznosítási eljárások révén pelletekké alakítják, így új, újrahasznosított nejlon szálakat hoznak létre.
      • Az újrahasznosított nejlon anyagokat tartalmazó ruhadarabok akár 50%-kal csökkentik a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan gyártott nejlonhoz képest.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (5)

      4.2 Csillagok

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 2022. szept. 23.

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 2022. ápr. 14.

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 2022. febr. 19.

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)