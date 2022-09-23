Készülj fel a vadonra a Nike ACG „Smith Summit” oldalzsebes nadrág masszív, időjárásálló kialakításával! Oregon Smith Rock parkjába utaztunk inspirációért, és visszatértünk egy masszív nadrág kigondolt dizájnjával. Legalább 75%-ban fenntartható anyagok (újrahasznosított poliészter és újrahasznosított nejlon szálak) keverékéből készült. A nyitott szegély és a szűkített lábszár könnyű, laza érzetet nyújt. A rengeteg zsebben kéznél van a felszerelésed, a mellékelt karabinerre pedig ráakaszthatod a kulcsaidat.
4.2 Csillagok
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 2022. szept. 23.
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 2022. ápr. 14.
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 2022. febr. 19.
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)