A Smith Rocknál kerestük az inspirációt, és a könnyű és tartós Nike ACG „Smith Summit” cargo nadrággal tértünk vissza. Laza érzetet nyújt, és rövidnadrággá alakítható, ha túlságosan nagy lesz a hőség. A rengeteg zsebben kéznél van a felszerelésed, a mellékelt karabinerre pedig ráakaszthatod a kulcsaidat. Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészterből és újrahasznosított nejlon szálakból készült.
5 Csillagok
ZacZ530788556 - 2022. okt. 02.
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 2022. júl. 07.
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.