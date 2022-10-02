Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Oldalzsebes férfinadrág

      189,99 EUR

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Fekete/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      A Smith Rocknál kerestük az inspirációt, és a könnyű és tartós Nike ACG „Smith Summit” cargo nadrággal tértünk vissza. Laza érzetet nyújt, és rövidnadrággá alakítható, ha túlságosan nagy lesz a hőség. A rengeteg zsebben kéznél van a felszerelésed, a mellékelt karabinerre pedig ráakaszthatod a kulcsaidat. Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészterből és újrahasznosított nejlon szálakból készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Velvet Brown/Fekete/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Stílus: DN3943-220

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell M-es méretet visel, és 188 cm magas
      • Laza fazon a bő érzetért

      Hogyan készült?

      • A Nike termékek újrahasznosított nejlon anyaga különböző helyekről származik, beleértve az újrahasznosított szőnyeget és a használt halászhálókat. A nejlont megtisztítják, kiválogatják, és kémiai vagy mechanikai újrahasznosítási eljárások révén pelletekké alakítják, így új, újrahasznosított nejlon szálakat hoznak létre.
      • Az újrahasznosított nejlon anyagokat tartalmazó ruhadarabok akár 50%-kal csökkentik a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan gyártott nejlonhoz képest.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (2)

      5 Csillagok

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 2022. okt. 02.

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 2022. júl. 07.

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.