Hagyd magad mögött a kilométereket az utcáktól kezdve, a parkokon át egészen a terepig ebben a cipőben, amely a városban és a kalandosabb útjaidon is jól teljesít! A viharos északnyugati csendes-óceáni térségben tervezett és tesztelt, kevert anyagú felsőrész a tartósságot egyszerű stílussal párosítja. A gumiból készült külsőtalp és a strapabíró, optimalizált bütykös mintázat megtapad a csúszós és sziklás terepen, így mehetsz felfelé, lefelé, de keresztbe és kasul is.
4.8 Csillagok
PatrickW489286821 - 2022. aug. 20.
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 2022. aug. 10.
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 2022. aug. 02.
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.