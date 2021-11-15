Vár a kaland.A Nike ACG nadrág könnyű anyaggal válaszol a kihívásra, mely 100%-ban újrahasznosított nejlonszálakból készült.A meleg napokon való váratlan lehűlésre tervezett, így könnyen elcsomagolhatod, ha nem használod, vagy kicipzározhatod a szárszegélyeket a könnyű szellőzés érdekében.A finom részletek a salakos kúpok előtt tisztelegnek, mely a Hawaii híres vulkánjaiból származó kihűlt láva természetes eredménye.
EricFRESH - 2021. nov. 15.
I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.
HIKE_NIKE - 2021. júl. 06.
This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.