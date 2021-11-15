Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Vár a kaland.A Nike ACG nadrág könnyű anyaggal válaszol a kihívásra, mely 100%-ban újrahasznosított nejlonszálakból készült.A meleg napokon való váratlan lehűlésre tervezett, így könnyen elcsomagolhatod, ha nem használod, vagy kicipzározhatod a szárszegélyeket a könnyű szellőzés érdekében.A finom részletek a salakos kúpok előtt tisztelegnek, mely a Hawaii híres vulkánjaiból származó kihűlt láva természetes eredménye.

      Megjelenített szín: Off Noir/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White
      Stílus: DB1134-045

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell M-es méretet visel, és 188 cm magas
      • Normál fazon, mely laza és könnyű érzést nyújt

      Hogyan készült?

      • A Nike termékek újrahasznosított nejlon anyaga különböző helyekről származik, beleértve az újrahasznosított szőnyeget és a használt halászhálókat. A nejlont megtisztítják, kiválogatják, és kémiai vagy mechanikai újrahasznosítási eljárások révén pelletekké alakítják, így új, újrahasznosított nejlon szálakat hoznak létre.
      • Az újrahasznosított nejlon anyagokat tartalmazó ruhadarabok akár 50%-kal csökkentik a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan gyártott nejlonhoz képest.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (2)

      4.5 Csillagok

      • Nice pants, just not very water resistant

        EricFRESH - 2021. nov. 15.

        I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.

      • A WINDBREAKER for your LEGS.

        HIKE_NIKE - 2021. júl. 06.

        This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.