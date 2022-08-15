Miután bejárták Izland gleccsercsodáit, tervezőcsapatunkat egy olyan polárbélésű kapucnis pulóver elkészítése érdekelte, amely melegen tart és lepergeti a vizet a hűs túrákon és téli sétákon. Ráadásul legalább 75%-ban fenntartható anyagokból (biopamut és újrahasznosított poliészterszálak keverékéből) készült.
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.