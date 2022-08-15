Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Kapucnis polárpulóver

      109,99 EUR

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Miután bejárták Izland gleccsercsodáit, tervezőcsapatunkat egy olyan polárbélésű kapucnis pulóver elkészítése érdekelte, amely melegen tart és lepergeti a vizet a hűs túrákon és téli sétákon. Ráadásul legalább 75%-ban fenntartható anyagokból (biopamut és újrahasznosított poliészterszálak keverékéből) készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Stílus: DH3087-126

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell M-es méretet visel, és 185 cm magas
      • Nagy méretű fazon a laza, bő érzetért
      • Ha általában férfi fazonokat viselsz, válaszd a szokásos méretedet! Ha általában női fazonokat viselsz, válassz a megszokottnál egy mérettel kisebbet!

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészter és a biopamut ötvözésével egy olyan, nagy teljesítményű anyag jön létre, amellyel a szűz poliészterből és hagyományosan termesztett pamutból készült keverékekhez képest kevesebb szén-dioxid-kibocsátás, illetve víz- és vegyianyag-használat érhető el.
      • A biopamutot szintetikus vegyszerek nélkül és kevesebb vízzel termeszik, mint a hagyományos pamutot. Az újrahasznosított poliészter csökkenti a hulladék mennyiségét, és a szűz poliészterhez képest mintegy 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid kibocsátást.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (6)

      3.7 Csillagok

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 2022. aug. 15.

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 2022. jún. 16.

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 2022. máj. 17.

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.