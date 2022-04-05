Ünnepeld a szabad természetet, és piszkold be a lábad a Nike ACG Air Mowabb-bal!A 30. évfordulóját ünneplő, legendás túradizájn párnázott, talp alatti Airt, boka körüli, tartást adó Huarache technológiát és pöttyözött középtalpat biztosít, ezzel összetéveszthetetlen kényelmet és stílust nyújt.A felsőrészen lévő puha nubukbőr tartósságot ad, míg a rugalmas szár személyre szabja az illeszkedést.Kösd be, és irány a következő kaland!
3.9 Csillagok
2646200815 - 2022. ápr. 05.
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 2022. febr. 02.
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 2022. jan. 25.
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.