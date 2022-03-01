A Nike Academy Team edzőtáska strapabíró kialakítású darab, amellyel rendezetten tárolhatod a holmidat. Az átgondoltan tervezett tárolórekeszek helyet biztosítanak a labdának, a stoplis cipőnek és a ruháidnak, a pántok pedig segítenek kényelmesen hozni-vinni a holmidat, amikor úton vagy.
2 Csillagok
HarryG835380355 - 2022. márc. 01.
Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping