CLAY TACTICS

RETURNING DROP SHOTS:
TECHNIQUEThe drop shot is one of the fundamental
shots on clay. Being able to both make and
return drop shots is vital to any player’s clay
court game. When returning, it’s important to slide as far
as you can to make the drop shot. Ensuring
your lead foot is planted and your back foot
is parallel will give you maximum balance
and enable you to control your movement.
Using a measured volley grip is key to slice
the drop shot as short as possible.
1
RETURNING DROP SHOTS:
TACTICSUp against an opponent playing a drop
shot, it’s important to anticipate their next
shot being either a pass or a lob return.
Returning with your own drop shot
counters this, forcing them to come short
into the court. While getting yourself out
of a tough situation, it’s a skillful way of
turning the pressure onto your opponent.
2
"DROP SHOT THE DROP SHOT."Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy