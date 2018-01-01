ADDED TO CART
Nike+ Training Club app YOUR ULTIMATE PERSONAL TRAINER Fully loaded with 100+ workouts, clear audio and visual guidance from experts for every move, plus plans to help you get fitter, faster and stronger than ever.

100+ WORKOUTS
 Challenge yourself with a huge variety of

all-new workouts from Nike Trainers and

athletes, including 15-minute options.

EXPERT GUIDANCE
 Instructional audio and video clips featuring Nike Trainers

help you master your technique and get the most

from each workout.

PERSONALISED PLANS THAT ADAPT Your app will create a personalised training plan based

on your needs, then continually adapt it as you go.

Miss a day? We'll get you back on track. Hit a peak?

We'll dial it up a notch.

ALL YOUR ACTIVITIES COUNT Did you shoot hoops after work? Squeeze in a spin

session between classes? Swim laps to start the day?

It's all exercise—and the more you manually enter

activities, the smarter the NTC app becomes at

balancing your fitness routine.

WORKOUT SHARING
 It's easier than ever to share your workout with friends. Post your latest milestone,

customise photos with NTC stickers, and take inspiration from others in the NTC app.


NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB APP

