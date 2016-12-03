The mauling Monsters of Moron Mountain return to Earth, seeking to avenge their historic loss to the TuneSquad twenty years ago. This time around they’re rocking the sneaker that MJ wore when he defeated them,the AJ XI. Now they’re back with hopes of besting the Jordan squad and broadcasting their stale message ofcompliance. Little do they realise, the Jordan squad is now equipped with the AJ XXXI Anti-Gravity Machinesand are poised to DEFY this mean team of balling bullies with their brand of soulful basketball.
COMING SOONElevate your game and get ready to defy with out
of this world colourways of Jordan favourites.
AJ XXXI03.12.16
AJ I03.12.16
AJ XI10.12.16
GET THE GEAR TO TAKE ON THE MONSTERS ANDCELEBRATE THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MONUMENTALSHOWDOWN WITH THE TUNE SQUAD.