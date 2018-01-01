PG 1To play the game like Paul George is to be equally at home on both sides of the
ball, comfortable in any position or situation. The PG 1 is built with that in mind—
with responsive cushioning, locked-down stability and plush, all-round comfort
for ferocity from end to end.
LOCKED-DOWN STABILITYA forefoot strap with Flywire technology provides
stability to transition smoothly in any direction.
COMPLETE COMFORTA full inner sleeve and a plush sockliner
deliver exceptional comfort all game long.
RESPONSIVE CUSHIONINGLow-profile Nike Zoom Air delivers light, responsive
cushioning to keep you hustling on every play.
"I LOVE THE TIGHTNESS AND THE FEELING OF BEING LOCKED DOWN. IT'S A SNUG FIT AS SOON AS
YOU PUT THE SHOE ON, AND THE FOREFOOT STRAP IS ANOTHER ELEMENT OF LOCKING YOU IN."PAUL GEORGE
BEHIND THE DESIGNTHE VISIONYears ago, Paul George came to the Nike design team with a sketch of his ideal
shoe. He requested a locked-in fit, plush comfort and a unique style that looked
as good off the court as it did during game time. Working tirelessly through every
detail, PG and the Nike design team brought his vision to life—and in the process
discovered new, innovative ways to not only enable but also enhance his
incredible versatility on both ends of the floor.
OUT-OF-THE-BOX COMFORTAfter learning that PG had been wearing shoes half a size too small, the Nike
design team set out to create a shoe with the locked-in fit he loved, but
with added comfort. They started with PG's original forefoot-strap concept
and integrated ultralight, super-strong Flywire cables, working meticulously
to perfect the stretch and support. It had to allow the 6-foot-9 swingman to
move in all directions, and to stop and start quickly. Next, they thickened
the sockliner, resulting in plush comfort right out of the box. "You'll be able
to pick it up, step right into it—and it's going to feel awesome", Nike
designer Tony Hardman says.
MAKING IT PERSONALWhen he's not on the court, Paul George is probably on the lake, holding a
fishing rod. "He's got this duality to him", Hardman says. It was important to
PG to represent his hobbies and most meaningful experiences in his design,
so the team added subtle fish-inspired accents, his daughter's birthday and
Palmdale and Indiana area codes. There's even a stripe on the right shoe
resembling a titanium rod, a nod to his 2014 injury and courageous road to
recovery. The clean suede symbolises his premium style off the court.