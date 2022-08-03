Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash Duffel offers quick storage when you need it and packs down small when you don't. The front zipped pocket provides secure small-item storage and turns inside out to store the backpack quickly. Large enough for a change of clothes and shoes, it's perfect for the gym and overnighters. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
2.5 Stars
rockyk863373507 - 04 Aug 2022
I fell in love with the shape of this bag and had a high expectations. But it looked nothing like the pic. Returning.
KristianV845839726 - 01 Dec 2021
Was op zoek naar een lightweight sporttas die toch groot genoeg is, en deze doet volledig aan m'n verwachting. Ik rij elke dag met de fiets naar m'n werk en erna naar de fitness. Zonder fietszakken, ben je al snel een muilezel, vandaar dat ik op zoek was naar een lichte, flexibele sporttas om over m'n rugzak te dragen. Tien op tien!