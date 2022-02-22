A flash from the past meets modern times. The NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. We intentionally replaced high-impact leather with synthetic leather for a crisp look that's smooth and is easy to wear. The large, retro Swoosh adds throwback appeal.
5 Stars
MelvinBroersma - 22 Feb 2022
Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.
V I. - 30 Jan 2022
Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.