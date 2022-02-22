Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature

      Men's Shoes

      €41.97
      €69.99
      40% off

      A flash from the past meets modern times. The NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. We intentionally replaced high-impact leather with synthetic leather for a crisp look that's smooth and is easy to wear. The large, retro Swoosh adds throwback appeal.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DH3160-001

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • Take one size larger

        MelvinBroersma - 22 Feb 2022

        Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.

      • Du style et du confort dans une basket.

        V I. - 30 Jan 2022

        Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.