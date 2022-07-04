Skip to main content
|

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight

      Perforated Running Cap

      €19.99

      Highly Rated
      Black
      White

      Stay covered on your runs with the Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight Cap.Its ventilated design provides cooling, while an adjustable back strap allows you to choose your fit.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: White
      • Style: DC3598-100

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (39)

      4.3 Stars

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 Jul 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 Jun 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22 Mar 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.