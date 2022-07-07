Skip to main content
      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Older Kids' Shoes

      €54.99

      Highly Rated
      Black/Black/Black
      White/White/White

      Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so you can look like an all-star off the court.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: BQ5448-100

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08 Jul 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25 Jun 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06 Mar 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes