      Nike Charge

      Football Shinguards

      €17.99

      Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. A hard shell creates low-profile coverage and has a foam back for comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: SP2164-010

      Reviews (6)

      4.2 Stars

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 Dec 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • good quality but...

        AHMADGIB - 16 Apr 2021

        its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size

      • Super scheenbeschermer

        K A. - 02 Jan 2021

        Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.