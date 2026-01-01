British & Irish Lions Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie

British & Irish Lions

74,99 €

The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.

Benefits Cotton hoodie offering all-season comfort. The standard fit is designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.