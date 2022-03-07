Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 Mar 2022
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
Y L. - 02 Feb 2022
Gekocht voor mijn 9jarige dochter voor gym. Super blij mee en juiste grootte
MatildeS564385654 - 06 Dec 2021
Gostei do produto, em geral. Os apontamentos refletores são bonitos e de qualidade. Só não dou as 5 estrelas porque esperava que o material da mala fosse mais grosso.