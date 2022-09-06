Skip to main content
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Baby and Toddler Shoe

      €59.99

      White/Total Orange/Black
      White/Barely Volt/Black
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver

      Your little baller can rule the kicks game in the Nike Blazer Mid '77. The vintage look and comfortable feel help this court classic transcend the hardwood as a legend of street style.

      • Colour Shown: White/Total Orange/Black
      • Style: DA4088-100

      Reviews (25)

      3.6 Stars

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        d5b65246-d5c3-4b08-97b3-697fb0b32c87 - 06 Sept 2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 Sept 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 Jun 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is