Praised by the streets for its classic simplicity and comfort, the Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage returns with its low-profile style and heritage b-ball looks. Featuring luscious suede details, a retro Swoosh design and a super-soft collar, it's the must-have wardrobe staple that will take you everywhere.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.4 Stars
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 Jul 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 27 May 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 26 Apr 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.