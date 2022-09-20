Power through each rep in the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, redesigned to bring support and stability to your every move. It's lighter than previous versions, so you can hit your fastest pace during circuit training and HIIT. With Zoom Air cushioning and flexibility underfoot, it keeps you ready for every lunge, step and jump.
5 Stars
Silvia29351184 - 20 Sept 2022
Eine klare Kaufempfehlung, seit einigen Wochen trainiere ich bei einem HIIT Programm & dieser Schuh ist einfach ein Traum.
maggie923557341 - 15 Sept 2022
Love love these trainers. So comfortable and light. Great for the gym. I run with them too … I don’t want to take them off.