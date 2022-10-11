Skip to main content
      Nike Air More Uptempo '96

      Men's Shoes

      €179.99

      Bring original hoops style back to the streets with the Air More Uptempo. Crumpled leather accents and energetic pops of Action Grape put a fashion-forward twist on the '90s icon whose graffiti-styled graphics have always been a bold, off-court fave. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Metallic Gold/Action Grape
      • Style: DV1879-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

