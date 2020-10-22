Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max IVO

      Men's Shoe

      €90.97
      €129.99
      30% off

      Inspired by early '90s Nike running shoes, the Nike Air Max IVO brings you bouncy Air on 3 sides, while adding the perfect amount of head-turning flair. With its Air Max cushioning and soft foam midsole, the comfort just doesn't stop. Sweetening the deal, the layered upper includes airy mesh, smooth leather overlays and Ripstop fabric for a modern look that's easy to style.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: 580518-011

      Reviews (6)

      5 Stars

      • Alles bestens

        A R. - 22 Oct 2020

        Von der Bestellung bis zur Lieferung alles super . Sehr schöne Schuhe

      • Top schoen

        Markv324782893 - 01 Oct 2020

        Geweldige schoen, pasvorm top, kwaliteit top, prijs top. Maar het is Nike hè dus altijd top!

      • Nike

        Stephenr26080412 - 24 Jul 2020

        I always buy Nike there great trainers and fit lovely would recommend