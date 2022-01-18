Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.
4.5 Stars
S H. - 18 Jan 2022
Son cómodas y polivalentes.
A G. - 29 Sept 2021
Great shoes! Fits great and looks even better!
L A. - 07 Sept 2021
Would definitely recommend! Comfy, timeless and the best quality!