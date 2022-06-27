Nothing as comfortable. Nothing as proven. The Nike Air Max 90 stays true to its roots with the iconic Waffle sole, stitched overlays and TPU accents on the eyestays. Clashing colours give it a fresh look and feel.
5 Stars
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 Jun 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 Jun 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.