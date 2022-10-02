Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Men's Basketball Shoes

      €87.47
      €174.99
      50% off

      Lace up in the energy that sparked a basketball revolution. One of the lightest Air Jordan game shoes to date, the AJ XXXVI features a minimal but durable upper with a reinforcing overlay. It also comes equipped with Zoom Air cushioning for added responsiveness. Step onto the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulphur/Rush Pink
      • Style: DH0833-063

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (6)

      4.5 Stars

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02 Oct 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 Sept 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04 Aug 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer