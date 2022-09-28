Skip to main content
      Nike Air Huarache

      Men's Shoes

      €129.99

      Highly Rated
      White/Pure Platinum
      White/Emerald/Resin/Blue
      Black/Anthracite/Black

      Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favourite. Soft leather accents on the upper are mixed with super-breathable, perfectly shined neoprene-like fabric for easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek. Its iconic heel clip and stripped-away branding keep the early '90s look you love.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Black
      • Style: DD1068-002

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a half-size up

      • pointure

        jean mariek917523006 - 28 Sept 2022

        prendre une pointure minimum au dessus..ca vous évitera comme moi de renvoyer les chaussures 2 fois...

      • Stavros19500202 - 14 Sept 2022

        eccentric ,i recomend safely black for everyday sneaker

      • Classic but up to date flow

        MikellS669182473 - 09 Aug 2022

        I have the Mowab in high school so when I seen these I had to snatch. Worth it.