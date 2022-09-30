Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 React

      Men's Shoes

      €134.99

      From hoops staple to urban street legend, the Nike AF-1 React takes another step forward into shoe iconography. Amplified features from the outsole to the branding add dramatic expression to the storied look while Nike React tech assists with a smooth ride. Stand out to fit in.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/Black
      • Style: DM0573-002

      Reviews (2)

      3 Stars

      • Toppie

        Pascal894338431 - 30 Sept 2022

        Zodra ik de schoen zag was ik verkocht,en toen ik hem binnen kreeg, ze zaten als gegoten. Super blij mee en ze lopen perfect.

      • Trace d'impact et colle apparente, sérieusement !!!!!

        HervéRichmond302344643 - 24 Sept 2022

        Déçu par la qualité des finitions du produits, pour le prix que s'est franchement des efforts s'il vous plait.