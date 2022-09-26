9e33ab2b-69d0-4461-a0aa-644575607c51 - 13 Sept 2022

About 2 years ago, I bought my first pair of Air Force 1’s by Nike. Pros: They are very durable and easy to clean They are good shoes for many activities They match with lots of outfit combinations Cons: They crease fairly easily The insides can gain little holes due to wear over time These shoes are my comfort shoes. Anywhere I go, they go with me. Whether it be football games, vacations, or even out to dinners, I wear my Air Force 1’s. Anytime I wear my Air Force 1’s, I feel more confident and happy because of how I feel in my shoes. These shoes are very user-friendly and I know many of my classmates that also have these shoes. These are the shoes for students, athletes, and anyone who wants to style them with a pair of jeans. These shoes are very high quality and comfortable, I still wear them everyday. You can buy these at most online and in-person shoe stores.