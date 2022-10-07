Liverpool Fans: A Global Family

SPION KOP 1906, An Education
There’s an old saying that’s famous amongst Liverpool FC fans and it goes “You got your education from The Kop” and this Fan Zine will give you an education on one of the most unique footballing fan groups in the world.
Reviving The Atmosphere
Spion Kop 1906, formed in 2013 to help organise fan displays, and to be one of a handful of unofficial groups who deemed themselves to be some of the current custodians of The Kop, are stronger and more unified than ever, and are bringing on new, younger Kopites.
Solidarity Stirs Success
Off the pitch, and in the stands, things have been on a similar trajectory, and Spion Kop 1906, alongside Liverpool supporters union, Spirit of Shankly – named after Liverpool’s iconic manager who took the club from the old second division to English champions – and several other more casual, unofficial fan movements, have rejuvenated Anfield. The Kop, began to rebuild bridges with the club after a shaky period and appear closer to their heroes on the pitch than ever before.
“I'm 27, so this is something I've waited my whole life for” explains Max Stevens, another member of the group, “1906 is made up of lads who either weren't born or weren't really old enough to remember when we last won the league so this is a huge moment for all of us. It's been a long time coming. It's been amazing to finally do it.
Doing Things Differently
Community is obviously really important to the Kop, football is a sport that has the ability to bring a community together and The Kop is a community in itself. “We’re all part of the same city and it’s LFC that brings us together. Whether that’s keeping the atmosphere alive at Anfield, or supporting charities in the city” adds Chris, “Part of that is supporting local food banks and supporting the homeless community in Liverpool. We like to see ourselves as a unique football fan group and we like to think that we do things differently.”
The passion on display, from both Max and Chris is palpable. It’s not just for the football club, but it’s for the city itself. It’s for Liverpool and it’s people. It’s one and the same to them, and to everyone in Spion Kop 1906.
So, what’s next? They’ve seen it all. Both Chris and Max have seen their football club lift every trophy available to them, and been at the heart of a fan revolution in Anfield. What could possibly follow that?
“A huge part of what we do is protecting what we have for the next generation” adds Chris, motioning towards Sam and Lewis, and Jordi, three of Spion’s youngest members.
“We need them. We’re very fortunate to have that in a great set of young lads and girls to carry on what we do. We try to show that people don’t need to be intimidated by us, and that we are approachable, and that we’re looking for a new generation to make things better for everyone. Let’s face it, a few of us aren’t getting any younger, are we?”
