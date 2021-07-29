€109.99

The postponement of skateboarding's debut on the summer stage might have put some dreams on pause, but it brought others to fruition. Parra's original idea of having a Nike SB Dunk Low Pro coordinate with the Federation Kits he was developing for the moment became a reality. Thanks to the added time and a new opportunity to evolve his design aesthetic using his signature tones and styles.

Furthering his landscape abstraction and signature colours, Parra chose the crispy white classic Dunk Low as the foundation of an entirely new piece, weaving wavy geometrics and swirling colour into expressive accents. Balanced by clean pops of white, a stand-alone black Swoosh and full-coverage illustrated insoles, the Nike SB Parra Dunk Low Pro embodies active imagination.