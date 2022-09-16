The first signature shoe from NOCTA perfectly blends the ethos of the brand. The design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design. The sleek minimalist upper combined with the remastered classic 'Air Terra Humara' tooling create an incredibly versatile silhouette that can be worn day or night in just about any setting or condition. The mix of premium pebbled leather, 3M accents and G-TEK traction technology make for an everyday staple that offers a comfortable ride and ample support.

SKU: DH4692-002