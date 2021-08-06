Release Details
In order to provide the fairest possible access to Members, the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low will be released via Exclusive Access in the SNKRS App.
Understanding Exclusive Access for the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low
Exclusive Access will provide some of our most dedicated SNKRS Members and Off-White™ fans the opportunity to purchase the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low for a limited time. Who receives Exclusive Access is determined by a combination of factors to ensure that styles are going to genuine SNKRS Members. Exclusive Access does not guarantee general availability or availability in your preferred size. For a greater opportunity to secure a pair in your size, it is recommended that you have Push Notifications enabled so you know when you are given Exclusive Access.
FAQs
Q: Why are Nike and Virgil releasing the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low exclusively on SNKRS?
The SNKRS App is the ultimate destination for the releases of highly coveted new sneakers, and an online community for sneaker fans around the world. We're specifically releasing the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low on SNKRS to celebrate this community and reward the most dedicated SNKRS Members and Nike x Off-White™ fans.
Q: Why is the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low being released only through Exclusive Access?
It is important that pairs of the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low get on the feet of real humans and true Nike x Off-White™/Virgil Abloh fans. Exclusive Access uses many factors to ensure that styles are going to genuine SNKRS Members.
Q: When will Exclusive Access be given?
Exclusive Access for the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low on SNKRS will be given to selected Members from 9 August and continue over the course of multiple days. If you don't receive Exclusive Access on the first day, you still might receive it on following days so don't lose hope.
Q: What can I do to get Exclusive Access?
Receiving Exclusive Access is never guaranteed but to maximise your opportunity at purchasing a pair, make sure you have SNKRS downloaded, Push Notifications enabled, follow along the journey for updates and don't try to game the system. Members who do receive Exclusive Access will only get it for one of the Lot numbers.
Q: In what countries will Exclusive Access be given?
Access to the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low will be provided to Members in all countries in which the SNKRS mobile app is available: Europe, the United States, Japan and China, as well as Korea via SNKRS Web only.
Q: If I receive Exclusive Access what can I expect?
If you do happen to receive Exclusive Access to purchase the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low, you will be granted access to a random Lot number, which will be revealed to you upon delivery.