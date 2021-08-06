Exclusive Access will provide some of our most dedicated SNKRS Members and Off-White™ fans the opportunity to purchase the Nike x Off-White™ Dunk Low for a limited time. Who receives Exclusive Access is determined by a combination of factors to ensure that styles are going to genuine SNKRS Members. Exclusive Access does not guarantee general availability or availability in your preferred size. For a greater opportunity to secure a pair in your size , it is recommended that you have Push Notifications enabled so you know when you are given Exclusive Access.