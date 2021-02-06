There’s so much to it! Take us right through the shoe and give us the inside track.

"So if you look at the shoe as a whole, I've used bright colours—and a lot of white— to represent summer. I hope you look at the shoe and think ‘summer vibes, good vibes’. If you look at it in more depth, the bottom panel—which is a shiny leather with a grid texture—is inspired by the floor of the corner shop we went to.



The bright colours and '97P' motif across the tape in the middle of the shoe comes from the bright, vibrant price tags you’ll always see on the fruit and veg in corner shops—plus the fact we’re working with an Air Max 97. And the ‘Air 24/7’ on the tongue comes from corner shops being open 24/7. On the back it says 'Good Chat'—that's Lauren's nickname. I wanted to get her on the shoe and when we first met, she saved her number in my phone as 'Lauren Good Chat', because she's got good chat!"