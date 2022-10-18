€209.99

Yoon Ahn hits refresh on the clandestine hoops shoe you've longed to see back on the streets. From rich, full-grain leather to co-branded details that add currency to your step, the Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH® lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair. We kept the removable midfoot strap that made this look a legend—you can even mix and match to give your 'fit extra allure. As for colour, the University Blue and Habanero Red colourway is sure to bring the "drop" wherever you go.

SKU: DM8465-400