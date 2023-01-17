Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 6
Original Release (1991)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/INFRARED)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (4391)
Air Jordan 6
Original Release (1991)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/INFRARED)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (4391)
Validated by Victory
Sporting the Air Jordan 6, Michael Jordan carried the Chicago Bulls to the franchise's first-ever Finals—and eventually, their first championship title. And while Jordan and his signature shoes had already claimed the top spot in the sneaker game, the triumph only heightened the hype for the AJ 6. The silhouette was soon spotted on some of pop culture's biggest icons, cementing it as the moment's hottest sneaker, on and off the court.
From the Vault
Full Court Class
Inspired by MJ's German sports car, the Air Jordan 6 evoked an essence of speed and class. Laden with elegant touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air, Tinker Hatfield's architectural instincts can be felt from sole to lace. Originally released in 1991 with 5 colourways, the Air Jordan 6 was released as a retro in 2000, 2002 and again in 2006.