Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Shorts
€54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€34.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
€29.99
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Oversized Repel UV Protection Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Oversized Repel UV Protection Jacket
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Men's Storm-FIT Hooded Puffer Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
Men's Storm-FIT Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Parka
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Parka
Nike Flex Rep
Nike Flex Rep Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Track Jacket
€84.99
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Puffer Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Puffer Jacket
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Flow Shorts
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Down Puffer Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Down Puffer Jacket

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.